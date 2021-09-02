Bisons recap: Herd reclaims first place after third straight win at Scranton

Buffalo 5, Scranton-WB 3

For starters: The Bisons (60-41) moved back into first place in the Northeast Division, taking a one-game lead over Scranton by improving to 3-0 in the seven-game series at PNC Field. The teams were rained out Wednesday in a game that will not be made up. The Bisons have won four straight overall while Scranton has lost five in a row, quickly reversing what had been a three-game lead in the division for the RailRiders on Saturday.

The Bisons have outscored Scranton, 13-4, in the three games thus far and held the RailRiders to a .141 batting average in the series (11-78). The RailRiders are 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres batted leadoff for Scranton on an injury rehab assignment and went 1 for 3 before leaving the game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Buffalo reliever Fitz Stadler in the ninth.

How the game was won: The Bisons got their first run on Otto Lopez's sacrifice fly in the fifth. They broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the eighth, the final two scoring on Christian Colon's two-run homer to left. Colon, who has 15 home runs on the season, and Josh Palacios had two hits apiece. Scranton broke the shutout with a three-run ninth.