Bisons recap: In home finale, Herd overcomes another deficit to corral Pigs in 10th

Buffalo 6, Lehigh Valley 4 (10)

For starters: Christian Colon's long fly to left with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double, officially scoring two runs and giving the Bisons a happy home finale in Sahlen Field. It was their fourth consecutive win in the Triple-A Final Stretch, and third in walkoff fashion.

The Bisons finished 43-22 at home for the season, going 29-13 in Trenton and 14-9 in Sahlen Field. The contest was the latest on the calendar the Bisons have ever played in their modern era dating to 1985, eclipsing the game they played on Sept. 25, 1998, in Las Vegas. That was a 12-6 win by New Orleans in the finale of the inaugural Triple-A World Series. Current Buffalo manager Casey Candaele played for the Zephyrs in that game.

How the game was won: The Bisons wiped out another deficit, coming back from a 4-1 hole on Otto Lopez's two-run double in the seventh and Rodrigo Vigil's RBI double in the eighth. The game lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes.

Player of the game: Buffalo closer Bryan Baker pitched two hitless innings to earn the win. He escaped a jam in the 10th as Lehigh Valley ghost runner Mickey Moniak reached third with no outs but didn't score after two pop-ups and a fly ball.