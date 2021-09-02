 Skip to main content
Bisons recap: Herd reclaims first place after third straight win at Scranton
Bisons recap: Herd reclaims first place after third straight win at Scranton

  Updated
First inning play (copy)

Buffalo Bisons pitcher Zach Logue throws during a game at Rochester's Frontier Field in July.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Buffalo 5, Scranton-WB 3

For starters: The Bisons (60-41) moved back into first place in the Northeast Division, taking a one-game lead over Scranton by improving to 3-0 in the seven-game series at PNC Field. The teams were rained out Wednesday in a game that will not be made up. The Bisons have won four straight overall, while Scranton has lost five in a row, quickly reversing what had been a three-game lead in the division for the RailRiders on Saturday.

The Bisons have outscored Scranton 13-4 in the three games thus far and held the RailRiders to a .141 batting average in the series (11-78). The RailRiders are 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres batted leadoff for Scranton on an injury rehab assignment and went 1 for 3 before leaving the game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Buffalo reliever Fitz Stadler in the ninth.

How the game was won: The Bisons got their first run on Otto Lopez's sacrifice fly in the fifth. They broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the eighth, the final two scoring on Christian Colon's two-run homer to left. Colon – who has 15 home runs on the season – and Josh Palacios had two hits apiece. Scranton broke the shutout with a three-run ninth.

Star of the game: Buffalo starter Zach Logue pitched five shutout innings and struck out five to earn his 10th win of the season between Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire. He is 7-3 for the Bisons in 13 games (12 starts). Logue and five relievers combined on a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Barnes got the final out for his first save.

Next: Bisons (Casey Lawrence, 4-2, 6.00) at Scranton (Luis Gil, 4-0, 5.23), Friday at 7:05 p.m. The teams play their second doubleheader of the series Saturday at 5:05 and conclude the series Sunday at 1:05.

Tags

