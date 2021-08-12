Bisons recap: Forrest Wall's homer proves decisive in third straight win over Rochester

Buffalo 4, Rochester 3

For starters: The Bisons got to 20 games over .500 (52-32) for the second time this season by winning their third straight in Sahlen Field and fifth in a row overall. Toronto infielder Cavan Biggio (back tightness) opened an injury rehab assignment by going 0 for 1 with two walks and a hit batsman while serving as the designated hitter.

How the game was won: Outfielder Forrest Wall's first home run of the season, an opposite-field shot to left in the fifth, snapped a 3-3 tie and proved decisive. Shortstop Kevin Smith belted a three-run blast to left-center in the third, his team-high 19th of the season. Rochester responded with three runs in the fourth, snapping its 21-inning scoreless streak to start the series. The Bisons had scored 28 unanswered runs to that point, dating to the first inning Sunday at Lehigh Valley.