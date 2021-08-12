 Skip to main content
Bisons recap: Forrest Wall's homer proves decisive in third straight win over Rochester
Bisons Red Wings

Buffalo Bisons designated hitter Cavan Biggio (21) is congratulated on a run scored by Forrest Wall after a three-run homer by Kevin Smith during the third inning against the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo 4, Rochester 3

For starters: The Bisons got to 20 games over .500 (52-32) for the second time this season by winning their third straight in Sahlen Field and fifth in a row overall. Toronto infielder Cavan Biggio (back tightness) opened an injury rehab assignment by going 0 for 1 with two walks and a hit batsman while serving as the designated hitter.

How the game was won: Outfielder Forrest Wall's first home run of the season, an opposite-field shot to left in the fifth, snapped a 3-3 tie and proved decisive. Shortstop Kevin Smith belted a three-run blast to left-center in the third, his team-high 19th of the season. Rochester responded with three runs in the fourth, snapping its 21-inning scoreless streak to start the series. The Bisons had scored 28 unanswered runs to that point, dating to the first inning Sunday at Lehigh Valley.

Star of the game: A trio of Buffalo pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Starter Bowden Francis allowed just two hits in six innings and struck out five. Francis is 7-3 on the season with Nashville and Buffalo, and 3-1 in six starts with the Herd after being acquired from the Milwaukee chain for Rowdy Tellez. Rochester has totaled just 10 hits in the three games.

Next: Bisons (Zach Logue, 4-2, 4.01) vs. Rochester (Sterling Sharp, 4-1, 3.86), 7:05 in Sahlen Field. It's the first fridaynightbash! of the season, featuring a pregame happy hour and postgame fireworks. All tickets are $10.

