Bisons Recap: Division lead grows to two games after another shutout in Scranton

Buffalo 1, Scranton-WB 0

For starters: The Bisons (61-41) made it four straight over the RailRiders in the series at PNC Field to take a two-game lead in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. The Bisons have won five straight overall, while Scranton has lost six in a row. The teams have 16 games remaining.

Dominant Buffalo pitching has been the theme. The Herd has outscored Scranton, 14-4, in the series, posting two shutouts while allowing the RailRiders to score in just two of the 32 inning the teams have played. Scranton is batting just .145 in the series (16-110), including 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Veteran outfielder Gregory Polanco, signed by Toronto as a free agent on Tuesday, went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in his Buffalo debut. He was batting .208 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs in 107 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates before being designated for assignment on Aug. 28.

How the game was won: The Bisons got the game's only run in the top of the eighth on Otto Lopez's bases-loaded sacrifice fly. The inning was set up by walks from Kellin Deglan and Nash Knight, and a bunt single by Forrest Wall.