The Buffalo Bisons’ rally in the bottom of the seventh inning came up short as Worcester beat the Herd 4-2 in the second game to earn a sweep of their doubleheader on Thursday at Sahlen Field.

In the opener, the Red Sox beat the Bisons 5-2.

The teams are scheduled to play the third game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

In the first game, Buffalo (34-43, 0-2 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Cam Eden drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on a single by Nathan Lukes.

Worcester (41-36, 2-0) took the lead for good on a two-run double by Ronaldo Hernandez in the top of the fourth inning. The Red Sox made it 3-1 in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Narciso Crook and Stephen Scott before the Bisons trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning when Rafael Lantigua walked, stole second and scored on single by Tanner Morris.

Worcester put the game away on Niko Goodrum’s two-run homer in the sixth.

Davis Schneider doubled for the Bisons, who collected just five hits in the game.

Casey Lawrence (2-7) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Kyle Barraclough (2-0) got the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two. Brendan Nail earned his second save.

In the nightcap, the game was scoreless until the fifth when Ceddanne Rafaela belted a two-out home run to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Bobby Dalbec made it 2-0 when he led off the sixth with his 19th home run of the season. Worcester pushed the lead to 4-0 when, with two outs, Daniel Palka and Crook hit back-to-back homers.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bisons got to Red Sox reliever Andrew Politi. With one out, Lukes came on as a pinch-hitter and singled. Otto Lopez singled to put runners at first and third before Spencer Horwitz singled to score Lukes. With two outs, Jordan Luplow singled to plate Lopez and cut the lead to 4-2. But LJ Talley, who was pinch-hitting, was called out on strikes to end the game.

Lopez went 3-for-4 and Horwitz and Luplow each went 2-for-4 for the Bisons.

Zach Thompson (4-5) took the loss, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.