The Buffalo Bisons have announced additional promotions in connection with Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Night on Sept. 2 in Sahlen Field.

Buffalo Bisons slate Sept. 2 bobblehead night for 'superfan' Mark Aichinger The team revealed the promotion with a Twitter video featuring Aichinger, 59, the mentally and physically disabled North Buffalo man who sits in Section 102 and is one of the ballpark's most vocal fans on a daily basis.

The team has increased its giveaway total to the first 3,000 fans through the Swan Street gate, which opens at 5 p.m. prior to the 6:05 game against Indianapolis. The dolls honor Aichinger, the team’s longtime superfan who has sat in Section 102 behind home plate since the 1990s.

The team also will be selling a limited edition ‘Hey, You Stink’ T-shirt, depicting Aichinger’s legendary catcall at opposing teams. It will sell for $25 in both men’s and women’s styles, with all proceeds to benefit the Cantalician Center for Learning.

Aichinger works for the Cantalician Center, a nonprofit organization that offers services for children and adults with disabilities.

On his bobblehead night, the team has announced Aichinger will be available from 5-5:30 p.m. for fans wanting to take photos with. He will throw the ceremonial first pitch and the ballpark musical playlist will be turned over to him for the night. There also will be video messages from current and former Bisons players and coaches.

Herd wins second straight in Syracuse

The Bisons waited out a 74-minute rain delay prior to the first pitch Thursday night and then rolled to a 9-4 win over the Syracuse Mets in NBT Bank Stadium for their second straight win in the series.

Buffalo scored in each of the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead and was never headed in improving to 26-20 in the second half and pulling within 2 1/2 games of Lehigh Valley in the International League standings. The race is tight, as the Herd is tied with Jacksonville for sixth place among the 20 teams.

Leadoff man Rafael Lantigua led a 13-hit attack by going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs, and belted a solo home run in the second for his 12th of the season. Orelvis Martinez, Mason McCoy and Tanner Morris all had two hits apiece, with McCoy driving in three runs.

The Bisons used six pitchers, with Hayden Juenger tossing 1 2/3 shutout innings to improve to 5-2. Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah, who was optioned to Buffalo earlier this month, reported to the team in Syracuse on Thursday.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters in Baltimore that Manoah had been undergoing physical testing on his back and quad and that delayed his arrival with the Herd. It's unclear when Manoah will make his 2023 debut with the Bisons. He pitched three games for Buffalo at the start of 2021 when the team was based in Trenton, N.J., before getting called up to the big leagues.

