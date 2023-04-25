The Buffalo Bisons open a two-week road trip at Gwinnett and even though the season is 20 games old, International League teams are now embarking on a new phase to the campaign.

Starting with Tuesday's games, baseball's Automatic Balls and Strikes system for calling pitches will be used for all games in Triple-A in a two-pronged process.

• All games played Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be played under "full ABS", meaning an electronic system will call all pitches and transmit the result through an earpiece to the plate umpire, who will relay the system's call.

• Games Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be played under the "ABS Challenge System", meaning umpires will call all pitches as they normally have and teams can challenge the result.

• The minors are generally off Mondays each week. For a rare holiday week when games might be played on Monday, the Tuesday system will be used.

"It will be interesting. Obviously, umpires will probably be happier, because you really can't yell at them (about balls and strikes) for three games and then you really can't yell in the next three games either, because your players get to challenge it," Bisons manager Casey Candaele joked. "It seems to me it's moving in a good direction. We'll see how it works out, but it seems as the way it's progressing is that they're looking to put this out at the big-league level and just make the game more precise."

Indeed, the minors have become a bit of a rules lab for Major League Baseball, as the pitch clock, bigger bases and shift restrictions put into MLB this season all came through the minors.

The ABS system was used last year in Class A South Atlantic League games and in some parks in the Pacific Coast League. There was experimentation in the International League in games in Charlotte, including one against Syracuse that was televised on MLB Network to showcase how the challenge system works.

MLB has installed Hawk-Eye technology – which also powers MLB Statcast – in each minor league ballpark to run ABS. It's a series of 12 high-resolution, high-frame rate video cameras with synchronized video to follow the path of the ball through all areas of the strike zone and send data to a computer to determine the results of a pitch.

The challenge system will introduce a new element of strategy into games. Only the pitcher, catcher and batter can challenge, and the decision must come immediately after the umpire's call, with a tap of the cap or helmet the indication used to announce a challenge. No consultation with the dugout is allowed.

Each club starts the game with three challenges. If you challenge a pitch and are correct, you retain it for use later in the game. An incorrect challenge is lost. Teams likely will save their challenges for key late-game situations or what they feel are missed calls earlier in games with runners are on base.

"There's certain counts and certain points in the game where you'll need to use challenges," said Bisons catcher Stevie Berman. "It's a lot of strategy that comes into it, and it's a new part of game for everyone to learn like the pitch clock has been."

Teams have tested their systems and are planning to quickly project the challenge decisions on the scoreboard, much like how fans have seen during televised tennis matches.

"It's fast," former MLB outfielder Raul Ibanez, now the senior vice president of on-field operations, said on MLB Network's Syracuse-Charlotte telecast. "And especially on egregious calls or borderline pitches in leverage counts or something that can shift the count, it's absolutely a weapon if you use it correctly."

"It promotes a team approach with how you use your challenges and intelligent decision-making," MLB consultant and former Red Sox/Cubs GM Theo Epstein told MLB.com. "And it also promotes accountability for the players on the field and for the umpires as well.”

Perhaps one unintended consequence of the ABS system is that it takes away the need for pitch framing by a catcher as a way to persuade an umpire to call a strike. The catcher will be there now mostly to block balls in the dirt and make fielding plays.

"Pitch framing, the catcher-umpire relationship, a lot of that stuff is old school baseball that a lot of guys love," Berman said. "I'm one of those guys who love receiving. I love studying for the game.

"You have connections with umpires. They're people, too. You learn them, learn about their families. And now we're just kind of like getting into robots. I would hate to see those guys get pushed out of the game. It's kind of interesting, but I'm not the fondest of it, either. But it's baseball. We'll see how it goes when it gets rolling."

Berman said he's talked to players who say the strike zone has changed some under ABS, be it tighter in some areas and wider in others. Batters will have to learn and adjust.

"We're humans, we make errors," Berman said. "And the same thing there with umpires. They're really good at what they do and sometimes they miss balls, but the best ones will take ownership of it. If we lose those relationships, that kind of stinks but you can't do anything about it."

"It just can't be 'I challenge, I challenge' because you only have three," Candaele said. "Guys are going to be in the heat of the moment, but they can't look into the dugout, or get any information from anybody in the dugout. So it will be interesting."

Standings/stats update

The Bisons head into the Gwinnett series with an 8-12 record and are tied with Worcester for 15th place in the 20-team IL standings. Hard-throwing Herd reliever Nate Pearson (0-1, 2.16, 16 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings) was called up to Toronto on Monday.

Buffalo's record is mostly tied to its struggling offense: Even after scoring a season-high 11 runs in Sunday's win over Iowa, Buffalo remains last in the IL in batting (.223), home runs (7), slugging (.335) and OPS (.676). Infielder Ernie Clement is the only Bison with two home runs.

Norfolk, the Baltimore affiliate, leads the pack at 15-5 and Memphis (St. Louis) is next at 15-6 after having an 12-game winning streak snapped on Sunday by Indianapolis.

As recently announced by MLB, the teams will play a first-half schedule through June 25 and the club in first place on that date will host the second-half winner in a best-of-three IL championship series in late September.