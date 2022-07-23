Bisons overcome six-run deficit, score in 10th to post second straight win over Rochester

Cullen Large's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th drove in the winning run as the Buffalo Bisons used their biggest comeback of the season Saturday night to stun the Rochester Red Wings, 10-9, before 8,821 in Sahlen Field.

In a game that saw Buffalo fall behind, 6-0, through three innings, the Bisons pulled out the victory as Large worked the count full against Rochester reliever Patrick Murphy before taking ball four to drive in ghost runner LJ Talley.

Rochester built its big advantage before the Bisons even had a hit in the game. But the Herd got within range with a five-run fourth that featured Nathan Lukes' two-run double and Tanner Morris' two-run single.

The Bisons took a 9-8 lead with a four-run seventh inning, a frame that began with three straight walks. Gabriel Moreno's two-run single to center cut the Rochester lead to 8-7, Spencer Horwitz raced home on a wild pitch to score the tying run and Jordan Groshans drove home Moreno with another single up the middle.

But Rochester tied the game in the ninth on Donovan Casey's RBI single off Joe Biagini. In the 10th, Biagini left the go-ahead run at third and earned the win to improve to 4-2.

The Bisons (48-44) won their second straight in the series and snapped a tie with Rochester for fourth place in the International League East. They remain two games behind co-leaders Durham and Lehigh Valley.

The Bisons were outhit in the game, 14-6, and no one in their lineup had more than one. But the Herd took advantage of 10 walks issued by Rochester pitching and went 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Herd starter Thomas Hatch was charged with all eight runs over 4 2/3 innings but the Buffalo offense rallied to get him off the hook.

The series with Rochester wraps up Sunday at 1. Buffalo is off Monday and opens a six-game series here Tuesday night at 7 against Worcester.