Jamie Ritchie went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs on Thursday to help the Buffalo Bisons overcome an eight-run deficit en route to a 10-8 victory over the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field.

The teams will meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

With the game scoreless entering the fifth, Rochester (16-24) rocked Bisons reliever Julian Fernandez for six earned runs on five hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning. Brandon Eisert came on and gave up two earned runs before getting out of the jam.

Derek Hill and Carter Kieboom had RBI singles before Travis Blankenhorn launched a two-run homer to right field to make it 4-0. After Matt Adams doubled and Nomar Mazara walked to chase Fernandez, Eisert came on and gave up a three-run homer by Franklin Barreto. Richie Martin doubled for his second hit of the inning and scored on a single by Francisco Arcia.

The Bisons (20-22) got six runs back in the bottom of the inning. Rafael Lantigua singled, Ernie Clement walked and Spencer Horwitz singled to score Lantigua. After Wynton Bernard walked to load the bases, Clement scored on a single by Otto Lopez. With two outs, Ritchie hit a three-run triple. Tanner Morris singled to score Ritchie and cut the lead to 8-6.

The Bisons completed their comeback in the seventh when Ritchie belted a two-run double and pinch-runner Cam Eden scored on Lantigua’s sacrifice fly. Clement scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-8.

Lantigua went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Buffalo and Horwitz was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Otto went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Hayden Juenger (4-1) picked up the victory for the Bisons, pitching two innings of hitless ball. He struck out three. Paul Fry earned his fourth save.