 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bisons outlast Mets in 11 to complete stellar road trip with 10-2 mark
0 comments

Bisons outlast Mets in 11 to complete stellar road trip with 10-2 mark

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bisons

Wearing their Trenton Thunder gear, Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele (far left) and his players stand for the national anthem prior to the season opener on May 4, 2021, in Trenton, N.J.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Brevyic Valera drove in one run with a double and scored another on a wild pitch as the Buffalo Bisons scored three times in the top of the 11th inning and outlasted the Syracuse Mets 9-7 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Bisons won five of six games in the series against the last-place Mets to complete a 10-2 road trip through Rochester and Syracuse.

Buffalo improved to 27-19 on the season and is a season-high eight games over .500. The Bisons are third in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East, 5 1/2 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and one game behind Worcester.

The Bisons had a 5-1 lead through five innings and survived the 4-hour, 23-minute affair despite blowing the lead in both the ninth and 10th. Syracuse utility man Brandon Drury, a former Toronto player, homered in the ninth to force extra innings at 5-5, and the teams traded sacrifice flies in the 10th. Buffalo took the lead in the 10th after a throwing error on a Kevin Vicuna bunt scored catcher Rodrigo Vigil.

Valera went 3 for 5 and scored three runs to lead the offense. Veterans Dilson Herrera and Christian Colon both homered. Colon batted .372 on the road trip and hit safely in nine of the 10 games he appeared. 

The Bisons will have the league-wide day off on Monday and open a six-game series Tuesday in Trenton, N.J., against Lehigh Valley. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News