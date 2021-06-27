Bisons outlast Mets in 11 to complete stellar road trip with 10-2 mark

Brevyic Valera drove in one run with a double and scored another on a wild pitch as the Buffalo Bisons scored three times in the top of the 11th inning and outlasted the Syracuse Mets 9-7 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.

+2 From start to finish, Blue Jays well-armed in win over Orioles The Blue Jays passed a tough test in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, as relievers Patrick Murphy and Tim Mayza got out of jams to preserve a win for starter Ross Stripling.

The Bisons won five of six games in the series against the last-place Mets to complete a 10-2 road trip through Rochester and Syracuse.

Buffalo improved to 27-19 on the season and is a season-high eight games over .500. The Bisons are third in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East, 5 1/2 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and one game behind Worcester.

+2 Blue Jays notebook: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien move on in All-Star voting Guerrero, 22, finished first among all players with 2,704,788 total votes, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to lead in a balloting segment.

The Bisons had a 5-1 lead through five innings and survived the 4-hour, 23-minute affair despite blowing the lead in both the ninth and 10th. Syracuse utility man Brandon Drury, a former Toronto player, homered in the ninth to force extra innings at 5-5, and the teams traded sacrifice flies in the 10th. Buffalo took the lead in the 10th after a throwing error on a Kevin Vicuna bunt scored catcher Rodrigo Vigil.

Valera went 3 for 5 and scored three runs to lead the offense. Veterans Dilson Herrera and Christian Colon both homered. Colon batted .372 on the road trip and hit safely in nine of the 10 games he appeared.

The Bisons will have the league-wide day off on Monday and open a six-game series Tuesday in Trenton, N.J., against Lehigh Valley.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.