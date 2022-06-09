 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons' offensive slumber continues with shutout loss to Worcester

  • Updated
Buffalo Bisons (copy)

Buffalo Bisons outfielder Cullen Large, who had one of the Herd's three hits Thursday against Worcester, bats in a game earlier this season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bisons' offense slipped deeper into its week-long funk Thursday night as the Herd collected just four hits in a 6-0 loss to the Worcester Red Sox in Sahlen Field.

Buffalo (31-25) has lost a season-high four straight games, has dropped seven of its last eight – and has been shut out for its last 22 innings. In six of those losses, the Bisons have been either held to one run or blanked.

Worcester catcher Ronaldo Hernandez, right fielder Jaylin Davis and center fielder Jarren Duran had two RBIs apiece.  Hernandez belted a solo homer to left-center leading the off the second and cracked an RBI double to right-center in a five-run ninth. Davis and Duran added two-run singles to cap that inning.

The Buffalo sixth was the epitome of frustration for the Herd offense. Otto Lopez led off with a triple to the wall in deep left-center and Nathan Lukes followed with a walk and stolen base. But with runners at second and third and nobody out, the Bisons could not score.

Shortstop Jordan Groshans crushed a line drive to center but it was corraled by Jarren Duran and he fired home to nail Lopez trying to tag for the tying run. Samad Taylor then was retired on a long fly to center for the final out.

Lopez had two of Buffalo's hits, adding an infield single in the third. Outfielder Cullen Large's second-inning single was the other hit. The Bisons have totaled just one run on 10 hits in losing all three games of this series.

The teams continue the series Friday night at 7. Saturday's 6 p.m. game will be the return of "Star Wars Night" for the first time since 2019. Tickets still remain and the Bisons announced that the ballpark box office will open Saturday at 10 a.m. for ticket purchases or will call pickups. The gates will open at 4.

Bisons open series by dropping twin bill to Worcester

Worcester won the opener 3-1 by notching two runs in the first off rehabbing Toronto reliever Tim Mayza. The Red Sox tallied three runs without a hit in the first inning of the nightcap and went on to cruise in that one 9-0.

