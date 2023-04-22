The Buffalo Bisons’ offense woke up in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 11-6 to the Iowa Cubs at Sahlen Field on Saturday.

The Herd (7-12) had just one hit until the eighth and committed five errors in the game.

Buffalo and Iowa (12-5) will finish their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Iowa led 10-0 going entering the bottom of the eighth before the Herd tried to mount a comeback.

Cam Eden was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Otto Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice. With one out, Addison Barger walked and Jordan Luplow was safe on a throwing error by Iowa hurler Vinny Nittoli to load the bases. Spencer Horwitz singled to score Lopez and reload the bases.

Wynton Bernard reached on a filder’s choice, with Horwitz erased at second and Barger scoring. With two outs, Vinny Capra walked and Luplow scored on a wild pitch by Nittoli.

After a pitching change, Ernie Clement greeted reliever Manuel Rodriguez with a double to score Bernard. Stevie Berman singled in Capra and Clement to make it 10-6. Eden singled to put runners at first and second, but Lopez grounded into a force out to end the inning.

Drew Hutchison (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks. He struck out five. Of the Cubs’ 11 runs in the game, only six were earned.

Nelson Velazquez, Matt Mervis, Brennen Davis and Christopher Morel homered for Iowa.