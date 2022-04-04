Bisons Notebook: The wait is on for top Blue Jays catching prospect Gabriel Moreno

Catcher Gabriel Moreno is the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect heading into this season, but the Buffalo Bisons' presumptive No. 1 catcher is not expected at Sahlen Field for Tuesday's season opener. In fact, it's uncertain when he'll arrive.

With the MLB season not starting until Friday, Moreno has stayed behind in Florida to get extra work. Visa issues delayed his arrival to spring training, and he missed a week of workouts trying to get his travel papers in order. It's possible the Jays will keep him doing extended work at their player development complex before sending him to Buffalo.

+20 Photos: Buffalo Bisons gear up for Opening Day The Buffalo Bisons are preparing for Tuesday's Opening Day game against the Iowa Cubs.

Moreno, 22, needs all the work he can get this year, whether it's at catcher or spending a few games at second base. He batted .373 last year at Double-A New Hampshire but only played 32 games after suffering a fractured thumb when he was hit by a pitch. He went 1 for 9 in three late-season appearances in Buffalo. And his limited work in 2021, of course, came after the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.