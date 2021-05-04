Bisons notebook: Nate Pearson on the mend, looking for return to Jays' rotation

TRENTON, N.J. – A stacked pitching rotation led by Opening Night starter Nate Pearson and the return of Triple-A veteran Rowdy Tellez are among the highlights of the Buffalo Bisons' 2021 roster, announced by the team and parent Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Bisons open their season here Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox, and the 6-foot-6 Pearson will take the mound hoping to show he's healthy so he can be back in the big leagues in short order. He has been battling a strained groin muscle through spring training and could not break camp with the big club.

+4 Back home at last in ... New Jersey? Bisons ready to start a season unlike any other Everyone agrees this is one strange situation. But they also agree that the best part is they'll be playing baseball again Tuesday night.

"Yeah, it stinks right now, but it's all about the big picture but I'm not just now starting my career out," said Pearson, 24. "You look back on it in 10 years and I'll be thankful for all I went through. Being in Triple-A is not where I want to be, but I want to focus on where I'm at right now and pitching here and enjoying it with my teammates."

Pearson went 1-0, 3.00 in three starts for the Bisons in 2019 and 1-0, 6.00 in five appearances for the Blue Jays last season while battling through elbow tightness. He also pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Game 2 of Toronto's wild-card playoff series at Tampa Bay.