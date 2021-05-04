Bisons Notebook: Nate Pearson finds his mark in the opener

"It’s about throwing with a little bit less effort and feeling more whippy – just throwing more effortlessly," Pearson said. "Not trying to chase 'velo,' just trying to pitch. It's definitely a little bit new. I'm adjusting to those mechanics."

Pearson said he was previously feeling smooth at the start of his delivery but couldn't finish it.

"At the last minute, I would tense up and try to throw the ball as hard as I can," he said. "That's when my command would get sporadic. And I feel like right now I'm focused on staying one speed the whole time and just keeping the body quiet through the whole delivery.

The Blue Jays' rotation needs depth with Ross Stripling and Hyun Jin Ryu injured, although Ryu is on track to return Thursday. Tanner Roark was so ineffective, he was designated for assignment. Pearson has to simply stay healthy to get his shot.