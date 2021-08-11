Bisons Notebook: Another shutout of Rochester puts Herd in first place

Left-hander Nick Allgeyer pitched five shutout innings as the Buffalo Bisons blanked the Rochester Red Wings for the second straight night since returning to Sahlen Field, posting a 5-0 victory Wednesday night.

+2 Mike Harrington: Kevin Smith finds the range for Herd in first Triple-A season Smith entered Wednesday's play batting .286 and sitting as the Bisons' team leader in hits (82), runs (50), home runs (18) and RBIs (56). He batted .418 during a 17-game hitting streak in July and had a 21-game on-base streak from May 12 to June 8.

A crowd of 3,114 saw the Bisons (51-32) move into first place in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East, the first time they've led a division on their own since June 2, 2018 -- and the latest into a season they've been in first place since 2005. They have a one-game lead over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which lost to Lehigh Valley for the second straight night.

Allgeyer (4-2) allowed just two hits in his five innings, striking out four and walking one. He was already at 85 pitches with two outs in the fifth but manager Casey Candaele let him get the final out to qualify for the win, as Jecksson Flores lined out to left.

"I knew when I walked that guy before him I was thinking in my head that I was supposed to be at 80 pitches but I was already past it," Allgeyer said. "I was hoping they would give me one more so I was happy they let me get that guy."

Three relievers combined on a four-hitter. The Herd has piled up 26 straight scoreless innings dating to the first inning of Sunday's 9-3 win at Lehigh Valley. The Bisons have outscored opponents, 25-0, in that stretch.