Bisons Notebook: Another shutout of Rochester puts Herd in first place

Left-hander Nick Allgeyer pitched five shutout innings as the Buffalo Bisons blanked the Rochester Red Wings for the second straight night since returning to Sahlen Field, posting a 5-0 victory Wednesday night.
Smith entered Wednesday's play batting .286 and sitting as the Bisons' team leader in hits (82), runs (50), home runs (18) and RBIs (56). He batted .418 during a 17-game hitting streak in July and had a 21-game on-base streak from May 12 to June 8.
A crowd of 3,114 saw the Bisons (51-32) move into first place in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East, the first time they've led a division on their own since June 2, 2018 -- and the latest into a season they've been in first place since 2005. They have a one-game lead over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which lost to Lehigh Valley for the second straight night.
Allgeyer (4-2) allowed just two hits in his five innings, striking out four and walking one. He was already at 85 pitches with two outs in the fifth but manager Casey Candaele let him get the final out to qualify for the win, as Jecksson Flores lined out to left.
"I knew when I walked that guy before him I was thinking in my head that I was supposed to be at 80 pitches but I was already past it," Allgeyer said. "I was hoping they would give me one more so I was happy they let me get that guy."
Three relievers combined on a four-hitter. The Herd has piled up 26 straight scoreless innings dating to the first inning of Sunday's 9-3 win at Lehigh Valley. The Bisons have outscored opponents, 25-0, in that stretch.
"Our whole pitching staff has got a good plan before the games," Allgeyer said. "'How' (bullpen coach David Howell) really helps them out there you have to give a lot of credit the last two nights to (catchers Juan Graterol and Kellin Deglan) calling great games and taking it off us pitchers thinking out there."
Buffalo got all of its runs and five of its six hits in the second inning. Christian Colon and Otto Lopez stroked back-to-back doubles to score the first run, and Logan Warmoth's RBI single made it 2-0.
Second baseman Nash Knight then connected for the game's big blow, a three-run home run into the party deck in right field. It was Knight's fifth homer of the season, and the second straight game Buffalo's No. 9 hitter connected for a three-run shot after Warmoth drove one out to left in the fourth inning Tuesday.
Five Herd pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Logan Warmoth's three-run homer was the big blow as Buffalo rolled the Rochester Red Wings 11-0 in their first home game since 2019.
Biggio rehab on hold
Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in Buffalo but still not ready for injury rehab work after going on the IL Aug. 3 with back tightness. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said prior to Wednesday's game in Anaheim that Biggio's back remains sore and he's not yet ready for game action.
Biggio, who played for the Bisons in 2019 and with the Blue Jays here the last two seasons, was not on the field during batting practice Wednesday.
"He's going through what he needs to go through, just playing it by ear when he's going to start swinging the bat and playing in games," Candaele said. "Right now he's doing stuff to get himself ready."
Candaele said pitchers Anthony Kay and Jacob Waguespack, both of whom suffered back ailments here Tuesday night, remain day to day and are being evaluated.
The Bisons are a summer staple of Buffalo. And they had not been here in 711 days, since Aug. 29, 2019.
Overton gets the call
A two-time pitcher in independent leagues, Bisons right-hander Connor Overton got his first call to the big leagues at age 28 late Tuesday night after putting together a stellar season in Buffalo (2-1, 2.03, 50 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 57 1/3 innings).
He returned to the ballpark to get his gear and took a 7 a.m. flight to join the Blue Jays in Anaheim.
"It's good to be the one who gets to tell a guy," Candaele said. "It's nice to bring happy news. Sometimes in this game you have to bring not-so-happy news and that's no good. That's not fun."
Series going to the dogs
The Bisons and Red Wings play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (Radio 1520), and it will be the first Dog Day of the season at the ballpark. Tickets are $10 and dogs are admitted free.
Fans and pooches will sit in Sections 124, 126 and 128 down the right-field line. Fans must enter the Seneca Street gate along right field; no dogs will be admitted through the stadium's main gates.
Right-hander Bowden Francis (6-3, 3.99) will be Buffalo's starting pitcher. He was acquired from Milwaukee last month for former Bisons first baseman Rowdy Tellez.