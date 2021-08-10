Bisons Notebook: A stellar opener at the plate and on the mound

Warmoth, Buffalo's No. 9 hitter, was 3 for 4 in the game and his bolt to left-center carried over the wall in the fourth to give Buffalo a 5-0 lead. The Bisons cruised from there to improve to 13-5 against Rochester this season. Leadoff man Forrest Wall reached base in all five of his at-bats with a double, an RBI triple, two walks and a hit batsman.

"They came out and did a great job," Candaele said. "Forrest working counts and getting deep in counts. I was most impressed with the at-bats working the walks. Getting on base and swinging the bat with the ball over the plate, he did a great job. It was pretty nice to have top and bottom coverage of the lineup."

Tyler White, Richard Urena and Otto Lopez had two hits apiece. Lopez drove in two runs with an RBI triple to spark a four-run seventh.

Relievers Kyle Johnston and Fitz Stadler were both promoted from Double-A New Hampshire on Monday and combined to throw three hitless innings, two from Johnston.

Candaele on the crowd

Candaele remembers playing in front of many enthusiastic crowds here in the 90s. Tuesday's gathering was another in the first Triple-A game in Buffalo in nearly two years.