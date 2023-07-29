Roughly one-third of the way through the second-half schedule, the Buffalo Bisons have taken over first place in the International League.

The Herd scored in five of the first six innings Friday night in Sahlen Field to breeze past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 12-2. Buffalo improved to 15-9 in the second half and moved into the top spot when the Iowa Cubs fell later Friday at Memphis, 5-3. Iowa and St. Paul are both a half-game back at 15-10.

First-half champion Norfolk, Lehigh Valley and Worcester are one game back at 14-10. The second half consists of 75 games and the winning team plays Norfolk Sept. 26-28 in a best-of-three series for the league championship.

Three big hits accounted for eight of the runs as the Bisons improved to 3-1 in the series against Scranton.

Left fielder Davis Schneider gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead in the first with a booming two-run double to center field. Designated hitter Spencer Horwitz, the reigning IL Player of the Week, clubbed a three-run double in the fourth to put the Herd up, 9-2, and catcher Tyler Heineman lofted a three-run homer to left in the sixth to account for the game’s final three runs.

Schneider went 3 for 3 and reached base in all five of his at-bats. Buffalo had 11 hits in the game and drew 10 walks.

The teams meet again Saturday night at 6:05 and Sunday at 1:05. There were 12,381 tickets sold for Friday’s game, pushing the total for the first four games of the series against the Yankees’ affiliate to 37,955. This will likely be the second series of the season to crack 50,000 in ticket sales.

Roster notes: The parent Toronto Blue Jays released slumping infielder LJ Talley from the Bisons’ roster prior to the game in a move likely in preparation for the arrival of infielder Mason McCoy, who was acquired in a trade from Seattle on Thursday. Talley (.219-4-27 in 60 games) had a six-hit game April 30 at Gwinnett and a six-RBI game May 27 at Lehigh Valley, but finished 5 for his last 56 with the Herd.

Casey Lawrence, the Bisons’ 2022 pitcher of the year who opted out of his contract earlier this month, has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and is pitching in Memphis. He allowed one run in four innings and got a no-decision in his debut Wednesday, a 10-7 loss to Iowa.