Bisons mourn passing of Larry King, who was set to join their MLB ownership group

The death of radio and CNN talk-show icon Larry King Saturday morning at age 87 resonated with the Buffalo Bisons, who were planning to have King as part of their ownership group if they were awarded a franchise by Major League Baseball in 1991.

Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87 Larry King, the suspenders-sporting everyman who interviewed world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes for a half-century, died Saturday. He was 87.

The club paid tribute to King on its website Saturday with some memories of his visits in the early years of then-Pilot Field.

King narrated the club's video, "Buffalo: A Natural for Expansion" that was presented to the National League Expansion Committee in 1990. He had visited the ballpark for its ceremonial opening in May, 1988 and was invited to throw the first pitch and sit in the radio booth that night with Bisons announcers Pete Weber and John Murphy. From that point, he regular checked in with owner Bob Rich Jr., his wife, Mindy, and club officials.

"Larry was a big believer in professional baseball in Buffalo and a trusted friend to our organization as we made our pitch for a Major League expansion franchise,” Bob Rich Jr. said Saturday in a statement through the team.