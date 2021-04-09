Bisons make temporary relocation official: 'Home opener' May 4 will be in Trenton

Bisons season ticket holders and fans with credits from the 2020 season will receive official communication from the team in the next few days outlining flexible options available to them. Fans are also encouraged to visit the ticketing questions page at the club's website for more information.

"While no final determination has been made as to if the Blue Jays will return to Sahlen Field, we continue to develop and adjust our plans to safely welcome you back to Sahlen Field," Sprague said in a letter to fans posted on the site today. "We are also fully prepared to welcome the Bisons back to Buffalo as soon as possible should the Blue Jays not require the use of Sahlen Field or if they come and return to their home in Toronto before the end of the season. ... Rest assured, we want to get back to baseball as soon as possible, whether it’s being able to have fans in the park for Major League Baseball or bringing the Bisons back home."