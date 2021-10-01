Bisons make it seven straight in Final Stretch with drubbing of Syracuse

Buffalo 12, Syracuse 1

For starters: The Bisons improved to 7-1 in the Triple-A Final Stretch with their seventh straight win and their third in a row over the Mets in NBT Bank Stadium. Buffalo took over sole possession of second place in the overall Final Stretch standings out of the 30 Triple-A teams behind Durham, which improved to 8-0 with a 2-1, 10-inning win at Norfolk. Durham has allowed just eight runs in the eight games. The Bisons (78-47 overall) have moved past 30 games over .500 for the first time since 2002.

How the game was won: The Bisons opened the scoring on an RBI single from Tyler White in the top of the first never looked back. Mallex Smith and Gregory Polanco added solo homers as the Buffalo offense piled up 14 hits and collected a trio of three-run innings. Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter, with starter Bowden Francis getting through five shutout innings despite walking five to improve to 10-6 on the year between Buffalo and Nashville.

Player of the Game: It was another huge night for Polanco, who put together a 4-for-5 game to push his batting average to .368. He belted his eighth homer of the season, as well.