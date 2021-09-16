 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bisons lose in Rochester, magic number to clinch division remains at 1
0 comments

Bisons lose in Rochester, magic number to clinch division remains at 1

Support this work for $1 a month
Woo Sox at Bisons (copy)

Bisons pitcher Nick Allgeyer throws to a Worcester batter in the first inning at Sahlen Field on August 24. Allgeyer was the losing pitcher Thursday in Rochester.

 Mark Mulville

Rochester 5, Buffalo 3

For starters: The Bisons' bid to clinch their first division title since 2005 was put on hold as the Wings kept them off the scoreboard over the final five innings in a matinee Thursday in Frontier Field.

Buffalo's magic number to take the Northeast Division of Triple-A remained at one with the loss but the Bisons could still clinch the title later Thursday night if Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loses at Lehigh Valley. With the Buffalo defeat, the RailRiders pulled within four games of the Herd in the division; Scranton has five games left entering Thursday's play while Buffalo is down to three games remaining.

The Buffalo offense was held to seven hits in a game that finished just 16 hours after the Bisons' biggest explosion of the season, a 20-3 victory over the Wings that saw the Herd pile up 23 hits. Shortstop Kevin Smith notched Buffalo's first five-hit game of the season in that one and Otto Lopez became the first Buffalo player to score five runs in a game since 2013.

How the game was won: The Red Wings got all their offense with a pair of two-out swings against Buffalo starting pitcher Nick Allgeyer (4-5). Rafael Batista blasted a three-run homer to center field in the first to open the scoring and Raudy Read's two-run shot in the fifth, a liner just over the wall in left, snapped a 3-3 tie and produced the final margin.

The Bisons battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game with a run in the third on Lopez's run-scoring single and two more in the fourth on an RBI double from Cullen Large and RBI single from Nash Knight.

Star of the game: Buffalo outfielder Gregory Polanco, who left Wednesday's game with a hand injury, went 2 for 4 Thursday to push his average to .298 since joining the Herd on Aug. 31. The longtime former Pittsburgh Pirate had homered in the previous two games of the series.

Next: The Bisons and Red Wings have three games remaining in Frontier Field, starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday (Radio 1520 AM). Right-hander Bowden Francis (9-5, 4.00) pitches for Buffalo against Rochester lefty Ben Braymer (6-8, 5.94). The teams conclude the regular season with games at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Bisons then begin the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason tournament at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Lehigh Valley in Sahlen Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News