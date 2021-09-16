Bisons lose in Rochester, magic number to clinch division remains at 1

Rochester 5, Buffalo 3
For starters: The Bisons' bid to clinch their first division title since 2005 was put on hold as the Wings kept them off the scoreboard over the final five innings in a matinee Thursday in Frontier Field.
Buffalo's magic number to take the Northeast Division of Triple-A remained at one with the loss but the Bisons could still clinch the title later Thursday night if Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loses at Lehigh Valley. With the Buffalo defeat, the RailRiders pulled within four games of the Herd in the division; Scranton has five games left entering Thursday's play while Buffalo is down to three games remaining.
The Buffalo offense was held to seven hits in a game that finished just 16 hours after the Bisons' biggest explosion of the season, a 20-3 victory over the Wings that saw the Herd pile up 23 hits. Shortstop Kevin Smith notched Buffalo's first five-hit game of the season in that one and Otto Lopez became the first Buffalo player to score five runs in a game since 2013.
How the game was won: The Red Wings got all their offense with a pair of two-out swings against Buffalo starting pitcher Nick Allgeyer (4-5). Rafael Batista blasted a three-run homer to center field in the first to open the scoring and Raudy Read's two-run shot in the fifth, a liner just over the wall in left, snapped a 3-3 tie and produced the final margin.
The Bisons battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game with a run in the third on Lopez's run-scoring single and two more in the fourth on an RBI double from Cullen Large and RBI single from Nash Knight.
Star of the game: Buffalo outfielder Gregory Polanco, who left Wednesday's game with a hand injury, went 2 for 4 Thursday to push his average to .298 since joining the Herd on Aug. 31. The longtime former Pittsburgh Pirate had homered in the previous two games of the series.
Next: The Bisons and Red Wings have three games remaining in Frontier Field, starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday (Radio 1520 AM). Right-hander Bowden Francis (9-5, 4.00) pitches for Buffalo against Rochester lefty Ben Braymer (6-8, 5.94). The teams conclude the regular season with games at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Bisons then begin the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason tournament at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Lehigh Valley in Sahlen Field.