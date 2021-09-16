Bisons lose in Rochester, magic number to clinch division remains at 1

Rochester 5, Buffalo 3

For starters: The Bisons' bid to clinch their first division title since 2005 was put on hold as the Wings kept them off the scoreboard over the final five innings in a matinee Thursday in Frontier Field.

Buffalo's magic number to take the Northeast Division of Triple-A remained at one with the loss but the Bisons could still clinch the title later Thursday night if Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loses at Lehigh Valley. With the Buffalo defeat, the RailRiders pulled within four games of the Herd in the division; Scranton has five games left entering Thursday's play while Buffalo is down to three games remaining.

The Buffalo offense was held to seven hits in a game that finished just 16 hours after the Bisons' biggest explosion of the season, a 20-3 victory over the Wings that saw the Herd pile up 23 hits. Shortstop Kevin Smith notched Buffalo's first five-hit game of the season in that one and Otto Lopez became the first Buffalo player to score five runs in a game since 2013.