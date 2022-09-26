Bisons' long grind of a season started strong and ended with struggles

The Buffalo Bisons longest season of their modern era – and longest overall since 1964 – finally comes to an end this week. And the six-month marathon was a decidedly mixed bag for the Toronto Blue Jays' top affiliate.

The Bisons will finish with their second consecutive winning record and could place as high as fourth in the 10-team International League East Division. But only the winner advances to the Triple-A playoffs this weekend in Las Vegas, meaning Buffalo's playoff drought will hit 17 years.

The Bisons were a combined 30-18 in April and May and a below-.500 club since. They were in first place for 13 days in June but went 2-12 in a stretch that started late that month and extended into July. Still, the Bisons never quit on their season, and were as close as three games from the lead as recently as Sept. 15 before finally falling out of the race.

It was a season full of constant roster shuffling that included the first in-season managerial change since 1987, as popular ex-Buffalo player Casey Candaele was promoted to bench coach in Toronto after the Blue Jays' firing of manager Charlie Montoyo and the promotion of John Schneider. Candaele was 43-42 here this season and pitching coach Jeff Ware took over on an interim basis and was 31-28 through Sunday.

"The culture that we try to create here and in the Toronto Blue Jays organization is a winning culture with a working culture and a learning culture," Ware said over the weekend. "We pride ourselves in being good teammates and working hard and these guys have done that. It hasn't been easy for them. Casey Candaele started that last year when he was here: Play hard, do the right things and have fun while we're doing it. I give these guys a lot of credit for the way they've battled."

The Bisons began their final series of the season Monday night in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a four-game set that will decide if the RailRiders or Durham Bulls win the IL East. Here are some takeaways on Buffalo's season, with all stats heading into Monday's play:

Awards stand

The Bisons handed out their end-of-season awards over the weekend, with outfielder Nathan Lukes earning the Stan Barron Most Valuable Player, Casey Lawrence taking the Warren Spahn Most Valuable Pitcher award, utility man Otto Lopez earning the Jimmy Griffin Hometown Hero award, and closer Matt Gage earning the Judge Dillon Comeback Player of the Year award.

Pitcher Shaun Anderson earned the Joe De Sa Most Inspirational Player award and outfielder Chavez Young took the Fremo Vallone Community Service Award. Buffalo's Sean Simms, a season-ticket holder in Section 110 for more than 20 years, earned the Joe Byron Fan of the Year award. The Bisons Booster Club named Lopez winner of the Favorite Player award and Lawrence the Favorite Pitcher while Young was named the Unsung Hero.

Lukes, 28, was a free-agent signee after playing on Durham's 2021 Triple-A East champions and has appeared in 119 games through the weekend, batting .289 while leading the team in home runs (11) and RBIs (61) and stealing 20 of 23 bases. He also led the club in total bases, runs and extra-base hits, and has just two errors in 202 chances in the outfield.

"He's been great, provided some veteran leadership for us," Ware said. "He plays the game the right way. He can go get the ball in center field or in the outfield wherever he's playing. He can get on base, hit a home run, just brings a professional look. He's had a big year for us."

Lopez opened this week batting .297 with three homers, 34 RBIs and 14 steals. He had a 20-game hitting streak that was the club's longest since 2014 and is still only 23. He can help the Blue Jays in a utility role in both middle infield and the outfield.

Biggest issue

The Blue Jays simply never had enough starting pitching in Buffalo. Casey Lawrence (9-5, 2.79) and Thomas Hatch (8-7, 4.74) were the only true starters Buffalo had after the trade deadline, and the second half was spent watching bullpen games and openers throwing three or four times a week. It's almost impossible to navigate games for the long term when you're using six or seven pitchers a night.

Lawrence was the first pitcher in pro baseball to get eight wins, reaching the mark June 10. But the 34-year-old went just 1-3 in his final 11 starts as his Triple-A season got upended by a lack of run support here and a couple of trips to Toronto to serve as a bulk innings reliever. Upper-level starting pitching remains a black hole in the Toronto chain.

The Buffalo to Toronto shuttle

The Bisons have had 225 player moves this season, with a franchise-record 82 players appearing in at least one game. The 49 pitchers used were another franchise mark. The lack of starters caused the crippling shuttle of players back and forth to the Blue Jays. The lineup wasn't all that stable, either. In what is expected to end as a 148-game season, only four players (Lukes, Lopez, Cullen Large and Logan Warmoth) played as many as 90 games.

By the numbers

The Bisons had to work to scratch out runs as they are 16th in team batting and entered Monday with just 99 home runs, the fewest in the league. Only Lukes is in double figures in that category. But they were fourth in stolen bases and walks and had the third-fewest strikeouts. In a real oddity, they had the lowest slugging percentage but were tied for fifth in on-base percentage, so they were keeping innings alive.

There were several relievers who did good work, led by Gage's 12 saves and 2.45 ERA, and the team ERA started the week fourth in the league at 4.22. The staff has allowed the third-fewest walks while posting the best WHIP in the league.

Other high notes

Catcher Gabriel Moreno, Toronto's top prospect, batted .315 in 62 games and showed off his rocket arm in between a couple of stints in the big leagues. But he had just three home runs, a number that needs to increase. Infielder L.J. Talley, a seventh-round pick in 2019, has been flirting with .300 while playing 83 games in his first Triple-A season.

Another big subplot was the work of players promoted from Double-A New Hampshire. Infielder Addison Barger, 22, has 25 home runs in three levels of the Toronto chain this year and has hit .368 with two homers in his first five games in Buffalo. Infielder Rafael Lantigua arrived to hit .276 in 39 games, including a seven-RBI output in a game. Fellow infielder Davis Schneider is at .273 for 13 games. The Blue Jays are high on reliever Hayden Juenger, who is at 3-1, 3.26 in 17 games.

"They're exciting players to watch," Ware said. "Young, energize you, fresh at the Triple-A level. They really want it and brightened the look and energy of the club."

At the gate

Sunday's home finale against Rochester was canceled due to rain and it was the Herd's IL-high eighth rainout of the season. There was a good finish at the ticket windows as the Bisons sold just less than 17,000 for the final two games, including a strong house of 9,668 on Friday night.

The season total landed at 451,859 and the per-game average of 6,846 places Buffalo seventh in the 20-team IL, a respectable figure for a club playing in the oldest ballpark in the league. Still, the pandemic and the long gap of consistent games downtown because of the Blue Jays' presence over two summers leaves the Bisons working to build back their business.

Both the overall total and per-game figure were the club's lowest since the ballpark opened in 1988 and the per-game number was decreased nearly 1,100 a game from 2019, the last full season played here.

What's ahead

The Blue Jays have to decide what to do about the manager situation in Buffalo, as Ware moved from pitching coach to take over the dugout in an interim role. What he wants to do in 2023 remains to be seen.

"I think so," Ware said when asked if he's interested in running the team again. "I'm going to talk to (development director) Joe Sclafani and our farm director (Charlie Wilson) and it will be interesting to see. If Casey Candaele ends up staying in the big leagues, there's an opportunity for me here. Do I want to continue to manage, which is first time I've ever done it, or stay as a pitching coach, which has been my passion for a lot of years? We'll have some conversations during the offseason. Whatever direction we kind of go in, we have a really good relationship going."