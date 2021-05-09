Bisons keep piling up the strikeouts in win over Worcester

"He had started before (in the independent Atlantic League in 2019), so it seemed like the best choice," Candaele said of Overton, a 27-year-old right-hander. "We were a little thin and we needed somebody to step up and he stepped up huge for us."

"If you can get out there and work quick and strike people out, get your hitters back in there, that's how you can keep the momentum going," Overton said. "I was just doing my thing, locating the fastball, playing the changeup off it and pitching to my strength rather than hitters' weaknesses.

"Normally when I come out of the pen, it's like a max effort, everything I've got on every pitch. Today, I was kind of pacing myself."

Left fielder Breyvic Valera drove in three runs to lead the offense, one on a groundout in the first and other two on a single to center that capped a three-run fourth. The Bisons batted .312 and scored 33 runs in the six games. They had 31 extra-base hits, including 20 doubles and eight runs.

"Couple times with guys hitting doubles, you move a guy over and then a groundball scores him and that's kind of some old-time baseball," Candaele said. "Sometimes that's what's needed to scratch a run across and we've been doing a good job of that."