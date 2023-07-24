After a hot-hitting series in Syracuse, Buffalo Bisons infielder Spencer Horwitz was named International League Player of the Week on Monday for the period of July 17-23.

Buffalo Bisons slate Sept. 2 bobblehead night for 'superfan' Mark Aichinger The team revealed the promotion with a Twitter video featuring Aichinger, 59, the mentally and physically disabled North Buffalo man who sits in Section 102 and is one of the ballpark's most vocal fans on a daily basis.

Horwitz, 25, is the first Bisons position player to win the league's weekly honor this season. Wes Parsons was named IL Pitcher of the Week for the period ending July 2.

Horwitz finished the six-game set in Syracuse batting .536 after collecting 15 hits in 28 at-bats. He had three home runs (two in Thursday's game) and nine RBIs as the Herd took four of the six games in NBT Bank Stadium.

Horwitz improved his batting average in the series from .296 to a team-best .319. He had five multi-hit games, including a 5-for-6 output in the series opener and a four-hit game on Saturday night.

Horwitz has six multi-hit games in his last seven and is batting an IL-best .411 in July. For the month, he's also carrying a .493 on-base percentage, .768 slugging percentage and 1.261 OPS rating, and leads his team in the latter two categories.

IL teams were off Monday and the Bisons resume the schedule with a series opener against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night at 7:05 in Sahlen Field. The Herd is 12-8 in the second half of the schedule, and just one game behind co-leaders Lehigh Valley and Worcester (13-7). Iowa is in third place at 13-8, while the Bisons are tied with first-half winner Norfolk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees affiliate, is 11-8. The Bisons and RailRiders meet in 7:05 games on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, play at 6:05 on Saturday and at 1:05 on Wednesday and Sunday.

Among the promotional highlights, Tuesday is Italian Festival night with a club level pregame party and Saturday is Wings night as the Bisons play as the "Buffalo Wings" and wear their themed chicken wings jerseys.