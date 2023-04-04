The Buffalo Bisons' home opener Tuesday in Sahlen Field against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed by unplayable field conditions.

Although rain stopped at the ballpark Tuesday morning, the infield was full of wet areas particularly around third base and there was no way to make the field playable in time for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch.

"A series of unfortunate and unforeseen events began this weekend when high winds destroyed our field tarp," General Manager Anthony Sprague explained in a statement through the team. "Through the generosity of a great partner, the Rochester Red Wings provided us with their secondary field tarp in the hopes of that holding up to last night’s and this morning’s rainfall. Unfortunately, the heavy rains penetrated through to the infield, and the lack of sun and wind this morning did not give the field time to adequately drain for today’s game.

"Certainly, this is not how we envisioned starting a fun-filled Bisons season in downtown Buffalo. However, we remain excited to get the season started soon with the best fans in minor league baseball.”

The team did not immediately announce if Wednesday's scheduled 1:05 game will become a doubleheader, but it would appear a bleak weather forecast and poor field conditions would endanger baseball being played then as well. The Bisons and Red Sox are scheduled for a six-game series through Sunday.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining game except July 3. Exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office but can be made any day throughout the season. Opening Day Ticket Vouchers will also be honored for any comparable game excluding July 3.