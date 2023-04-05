The Buffalo Bisons' home opener at Sahlen Field will need to wait another day.

The doubleheader planned for Wednesday has been postponed because of field conditions and the severe weather in the forecast.

The Bisons, who were scheduled to host the home opener Tuesday, will play a doubleheader Thursday with the first game beginning at 12:05 p.m. and gates opening at 11:30 a.m..

Friday's game will remain as scheduled with a 6:05 p.m. start followed by another doubleheader Saturday with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m. and gates opening at 3 p.m. Sunday's game will remain with a 1:05 p.m. start time.

For Thursday, fans will need one ticket for both games and tickets for the originally scheduled Thursday game remain valid. The game will feature a magnetic schedule giveaway as well as the Anderson’s Kids Week promotions of $10 kids tickets at the box office and free hot dog/soda/cotton candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan Street. Fans also can also purchase Sahlen’s hot dogs for only $2 throughout Thursday’s doubleheader.

All remaining Bisons games through Sunday will also be a part of Anderson's Kids Week, with $10 kids tickets at the box office and vouchers to the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining Bisons game (excluding July 3). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field box office. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.