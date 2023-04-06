Unplayable field conditions have claimed the Buffalo Bisons' home opener for the third consecutive day.

The team announced that Thursday's doubleheader against Worcester at Sahlen Field has been postponed, following postponements Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bisons will host a single-admission doubleheader Friday. The time is to be announced. Saturday is planned as a single game with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch with a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, with game times to be announced.

Additional promotional details for the weekend are to be announced, the Bisons said.

Fans holding tickets to Thursday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field box office. Exchanges do not have to be made on the day of the game. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

"A series of unfortunate and unforeseen events began this weekend when high winds destroyed our field tarp," General Manager Anthony Sprague said Tuesday in a statement. "Through the generosity of a great partner, the Rochester Red Wings provided us with their secondary field tarp in the hopes of that holding up to last night’s and this morning’s rainfall. Unfortunately, the heavy rains penetrated through to the infield, and the lack of sun and wind this morning did not give the field time to adequately drain for today’s game.

" Certainly, this is not how we envisioned starting a fun-filled Bisons season in downtown Buffalo. However, we remain excited to get the season started soon with the best fans in minor league baseball.”