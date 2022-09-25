Bisons' home finale is canceled by rain and will not be made up

The Buffalo Bisons' home finale Sunday against the Rochester Red Wings in Sahlen Field was rained out. Because it was the final game of the season series and has no impact on the International League standings, the game has been canceled and will not be made up.
Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any April 2023 home game, including Opening Day on Tuesday, April 4, against the Worcester Red Sox. Because 2023 tickets are not yet available, fans must hold on to their tickets and the Bisons will announce when exchanges can take place.
The Bisons finished the home schedule with a 38-35 record as Rochester posted a 3-2 advantage in the season's final series. The Bisons are 74-70 overall and complete their season with four games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which is battling Durham in a tight race for the IL East Division title. Scranton entered Sunday's play a half-game behind Durham.
The RailRiders and Bisons open their series with a mini-doubleheader Monday night at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa. The opener starts at 5:05 and will be the completion of a game suspended there on Aug. 7 with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. The teams complete the regular season with games on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.