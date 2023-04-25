LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Reliever Paul Fry allowed hits to the first two men he faced, but then retired the next three batters in the bottom of the ninth, earning a save as the Buffalo Bisons held off the Gwinnett Stripers 2-1 in the opener of their 12-game road trip Tuesday in Coolray Field.

Bisons prepare for Tuesday's debut of Automatic Balls and Strikes system The Buffalo Bisons open a two-week road trip at Gwinnett and even though the season is 20 games old, International League teams are now embarking on a new phase to the campaign.

Gwinnett opened the ninth with singles by Magneuris Sierra and Josh Fuentes, but Fry recovered to strike out Justin Dean and former Buffalo outfielder Forrest Wall. Fry then completed his first save of the season when Luke Waddell looped a liner that was speared by Buffalo second baseman Tanner Morris to end the game.

A crowd of 4,669 was on hand for the 11:05 a.m. start on Gwinnett's Education Day. They saw the Bisons take a 1-0 lead on Wynton Bernard's first home run of the season, a liner off the left-field foul pole. Gwinnett tied the game in the fifth on Dean's RBI single, but Buffalo went back in front in the sixth on Vinny Capra's RBI double.

Capra, catcher Stevie Berman and shortstop Ernie Clement all had three hits for the Herd. Thomas Hatch (3-0) got the win with three innings of relief.

It was the first game played under Triple-A's new Automatic Balls and Strikes system, where cameras track each pitch and immediately relay a ball or strike call to the plate umpire through an earpiece. The umpire makes his call as normal, and there did not appear to be any glitches with the system in its debut.

The Bisons (9-12) have won three of their last four games. Gwinnett fell to 7-14 and 1-9 at home with its ninth straight loss in its home park. The six-game series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Herd to honor nurses May 10

The Bisons have partnered with Trusted Nurse Staffing to host Nurse Appreciation Night on May 10, a Wednesday, vs. Syracuse.

All nurses will be able to purchase tickets for $10 for themselves and their families through a special link at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field box office by showing a staff ID card. Trusted Nurse Staffing will also give away a free T-shirt to the first 500 nurses to visit their concourse table the night of the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the ballpark in advance with ID, and not just the night of the game. Scheduled to coincide with National Nurses Week (May 6-12), there will be special in-game recognitions and the inclusion of nurses throughout the in-game entertainment.