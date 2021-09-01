Bisons have game in Scranton canceled by Ida remnants, lose Baker and Pearson to Jays

With heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida falling in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Buffalo Bisons' game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was canceled several hours before Wednesday night's first pitch.

Bisons sweep twinbill in Scranton, pull even in division The Herd swept the doubleheader, the first of eight games between the teams over six days to move into a tie with the RailRiders for first place in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East.

The game at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa., will not be made up because minor-league teams are limited to two doubleheaders a week. The Bisons took both games of Tuesday's twinbill in Scranton, 5-1 and 3-0, and the teams are scheduled to play another makeup doubleheader Friday night. Their eight-game series has now been cut to seven.

The Bisons pulled even in the Northeast Division standings with Scranton with Tuesday's pair of victories. Both teams are 59-41 with 18 games left in the regular season. Each team has two canceled games on their schedule and will play a 118-game season instead of 120.

With the calendar hitting Sept. 1, the parent Toronto Blue Jays can expand their roster to 28 players and multiple sources say the Jays have called up Bisons pitchers Nate Pearson and Bryan Baker prior to Wednesday's game against Baltimore.