Infielders Spencer Horwitz and Rafael Lantigua both clubbed their first home runs of the season and the Buffalo Bisons drew 10 walks – including four with the bases loaded – to overpower the Iowa Cubs 11-6 in Sunday's series finale in Sahlen Field.
The Bisons (8-12) registered a season-high run total and finished the series with a 2-4 record. The Herd entered the game last in the International League in batting average (.221), runs (74) and home runs (5), but hit double figures for the first time this season.
Buffalo overcame a 3-0 deficit, tying the game with a three-run second that was highlighted by Davis Schneider's two-run double. The Herd took the lead for good in the third after Horwitz's two-run homer to right put them in front 5-3.
Lantigua, who scored three runs, added a solo homer in the sixth. He drew three of Buffalo's walks.
Hayden Juenger (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out four.
The Bisons are off Monday and start a two-week, 12-game road trip Tuesday night at Gwinnett. After six games in Georgia, they play six more in Worcester. The next home series begins May 9 against Syracuse.
