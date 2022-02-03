Bisons get three more home dates as Triple-A season extended to 150 games

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the Triple-A regular season has been extended by six games to bring each team's total to 150, meaning three home games in Sahlen Field have been added to the Buffalo Bisons' 2022 schedule.
The Herd's season was initially going to end here on Sept. 21 vs. Rochester but the three-game series against the Red Wings has been extended to a six-gamer; matchups in Buffalo have been added on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23 at 6:05, and the home finale now scheduled for Sept. 24 at 1:05. After an off day, Buffalo's regular season will end with a three-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Sept. 26-28.
Two years of craziness in Sahlen Field finally ends Sunday.
The potential 150-game schedule would be a first for the Bisons in their modern era of Triple-A dating to 1985. If all games are held, the last time they played as many was the 150-game slated in 1964 when Buffalo posted an 80-69-1 record as an affiliate of the New York Mets. The modern era high was 147, set in 1990 as Buffalo went 85-62 in a season capped by the iconic 18-inning loss to Nashville in a one-game playoff to decide the American Association East title.
The Bisons went 79-47 in last year's shortened season, winning the Northeast Division of Triple-A East to take a division for the first time since 2005 and going 8-1 in the Triple-A Final Stretch tournament that capped the season. There has been no determination if there will be playoffs in 2022.
Candaele is the fifth Bisons manager in the modern era to earn a league's Manager of the Year honors.
The minor-league season is expected to be held as scheduled, regardless of the status of the ongoing lockout of MLB players by the owners. The 2022 season, Buffalo's second in Triple-A East and 10th as a Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, begins at home on April 5 against the Iowa Cubs at 1:05 p.m. It will be the opener of a six-game set and the first meeting of the teams since the Bisons' three-game sweep over Iowa in the 1997 Association championship series that produced the franchise's first playoff title since 1961.
The Bisons have all season tickets, ticket packages and group outings on sale at Bisons.com. The team is also offering a "Season Starter Pack", which includes a ticket to the 12 April games against Iowa and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It is priced at $54, a discount of 76%.