Bisons get three more home dates as Triple-A season extended to 150 games

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the Triple-A regular season has been extended by six games to bring each team's total to 150, meaning three home games in Sahlen Field have been added to the Buffalo Bisons' 2022 schedule.

The Herd's season was initially going to end here on Sept. 21 vs. Rochester but the three-game series against the Red Wings has been extended to a six-gamer; matchups in Buffalo have been added on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23 at 6:05, and the home finale now scheduled for Sept. 24 at 1:05. After an off day, Buffalo's regular season will end with a three-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Sept. 26-28.

The potential 150-game schedule would be a first for the Bisons in their modern era of Triple-A dating to 1985. If all games are held, the last time they played as many was the 150-game slated in 1964 when Buffalo posted an 80-69-1 record as an affiliate of the New York Mets. The modern era high was 147, set in 1990 as Buffalo went 85-62 in a season capped by the iconic 18-inning loss to Nashville in a one-game playoff to decide the American Association East title.