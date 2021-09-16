Bisons get help they need out of town, clinch first division title since 2005

The moment came several hours after they hoped and it took help from out of town, but the Buffalo Bisons have clinched a division championship for the first time since 2005.

The Herd wrapped up the Northeast Division title of Triple-A East late Thursday night when the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth and suffered a 9-5 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa.

Earlier in the day at Rochester's Frontier Field, the Bisons didn't score over the final five innings and fell to the Rochester Red Wings 5-3. A win could have allowed them to clinch the title on the field.

But ultimately, that doesn't matter. Buffalo is 70-44 with three games left, en route to its best winning percentage since the 2001 team went 91-51 in winning the International League North. Scranton fell to 65-48 with four games to go, meaning the RailRiders can't catch the Bisons.

The Bisons won all seven of their games last week in their showdown series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and kept their momentum going Tuesday at Sahlen Field with a 3-0 win over Syracuse.

The Bisons join Durham (74-42) and Toledo (69-48) as division champions in the first season of Triple-A East. Durham has a three-game lead over the Bisons and a magic number of 1 to clinch the league's overall title. There are no playoffs this season, but all 30 Triple-A teams will participate in a "Final Stretch" tournament that opens Wednesday night with the Bisons hosting Lehigh Valley in Sahlen Field.