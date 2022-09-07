Bisons get big blasts in series opener, set $10 tickets for Fan Appreciation Week

Cullen Large's grand slam off the roof of the right-field party deck was the biggest hit on a night full of them as the Buffalo Bisons overcame the Gwinnett Stripers, 10-7, Wednesday in their series opener in Sahlen Field.

Large's fourth-inning blast highlighted a five-run inning and put the Bisons in charge, 7-1. It was his sixth homer of the season and Buffalo's seventh grand slam, the most by the Herd since it belted nine slams in 2004.

Vinny Capra added a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Yoshi Tsutsugo had a solo shot in the second as the Bisons (67-62) snapped a two-game losing streak. Buffalo had 11 hits and six went for extra bases.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, down on rehab from a June foot fracture, went 1 for 5 with three strikeouts while batting leadoff for Gwinnett. Hernan Perez went 3 for 5 with two home runs for the Stripers, including a three-run shot in the ninth. The teams play again Thursday afternoon at 1:05.

To celebrate their first full season in Buffalo since 2019, the Bisons announced that all tickets will be $10 for Fan Appreciation Week, set for Sept. 20-25 against Rochester.

Bonus promotions have been added to each of the six games, highlighted by “Kids Eat & Cheer Free Games” for the 1:05 p.m. starts on Sept. 24 and 25. All kids 14 and younger will receive a free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket at the ballpark box office on the day of the game. Upon entering the Swan Street gate, kids will receive a voucher for a free Sahlen’s hot dog and a Coca-Cola soft drink.

On Sept. 20, there will be an expanded "TWOsday" menu featuring $2 peanuts, nachos, candy and ice cream. On Sept. 21, the "Win-it Wednesday" prize for a Bisons victory will be buy-one, get-three free tickets to any of the remaining four games.

The gift shop will have a week-long sale of T-shirts and sweatshirts while the game buffet at Consumer’s Pub at the Park will be 20% off at $14.95. Reservations can be made at 716-846-2100.