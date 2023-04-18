The Buffalo Bisons game Tuesday against the Iowa Cubs at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to the cold, wind and wintry conditions.

The Bisons will host the Cubs for a single-admission doubleheader Thursday, with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 5:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fans will only need one ticket to attend both games. All existing game tickets for Thursday are still valid.

Wednesday’s Bisons/Cubs game will remain a single game with a first pitch of 6:05 p.m., with the gates opening at 5 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field box office. Exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

For more information, visit Bisons.com.