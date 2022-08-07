 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons' game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre suspended in sixth inning

Buffalo Bisons (copy)

Buffalo Bisons' LJ Talley, shown here against the Rochester Red Wings on July 22, hit a solo homer in the fifth inning on Sunday at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bisons’ game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was suspended in the bottom of the sixth inning with the game tied 1-1 due to inclement weather.

The game is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 26, five days after the end of the regular season.

The Bisons (54-50) will take today off then begin a series at Syracuse on Tuesday.

The game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was scoreless until Buffalo broke through on LJ Talley’s third home run of the season, a solo shot to right field to lead off the top of the fifth inning.

The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Phillip Evans singled off reliever Kyle Johnston and Michael Beltre walked. Chris Owings singled to score Evans and put runners at first and second. After Johnston recorded his second strikeout of the inning, Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch and had to be removed from the game, with Tyler Wade taking his place at first, loading the bases. Johnston got out of the jam by striking out Oswaldo Cabrera.

Rafael Lantigua doubled to lead off the Bisons’ sixth, but was stranded. Rains came before the start of the bottom of the sixth. When the game resumes, Miguel Andujar is scheduled to bat.

Vinny Capra had two hits and Cullen Large had a double for Buffalo before the game was suspended.

