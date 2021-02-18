Bisons' first Triple-A East schedule opens April 6, but maybe not at Sahlen Field

The Bisons had no information for fans on ticketing Thursday. The team said that currently there are no season or individual tickets for sale and no group hospitality areas available for purchase. The team is presently limited to 10% capacity at Sahlen Field (roughly 1,700 fans) and is pondering its options. Fans with ticket credits from the canceled 2020 season are encouraged to visit Bisons.com for more information on options for applying that credit when tickets do become available. The ticket office and the ballpark remain closed.

“Being able to circle ‘Opening Day’ at Sahlen Field on April 6 definitely feels great, but we’re ultimately looking forward to the day when we can also tell our amazing fans that we can once again gather together at the ballpark to enjoy Bisons baseball,” said Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague. “The health and safety of our fans is and will always be our top priority as we continue to evaluate all options for hosting fans at the ballpark in 2021.”

Every Monday will be a day off on the 2021 schedule. With the number of days off dramatically increased, the schedule will run through the season finale Sept. 19 at Rochester, nearly three weeks longer than normal. Again, to cut down on potential long-haul travel, there will be no minor-league playoffs in 2021.