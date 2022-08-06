 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons fall to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again, 5-1

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Michael Beltre hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday to help the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.

Oswald Peraza added a pair of hits for SWB (54-50), which has been dominating in this six-game series.

Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt tossed five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out three Bisons.

Nathan Lukes had two of the five hits for the Bisons (54-50).

The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

Baseball’s trade deadline day was an action-packed affair — and no one had more fun than the Padres. San Diego made the biggest splash, acquiring Juan Soto in a massive deal with the Washington Nationals. The sweet-swinging Soto, still just 23 years old, joins Manny Machado in the middle of the Padres’ order, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is on his way back after being sidelined by a broken left wrist. The Cardinals and Yankees also swapped big leaguers, with Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader going to New York in exchange for left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery.

Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday’s trade deadline would have a little juice. It’s shaping up to be a memorable one, with MLB’s expanded postseason helping nearly 20 teams remain in contention. The Soto sweepstakes could include even more bidders than that. The 23-year-old is a two-time All-Star, a Home Run Derby champion, a World Series winner and famously one of the most difficult at-bats in baseball. Pry him away from the Nationals, and a club could enjoy 2 ½ seasons of Soto and his signature batter’s box shuffle before he can test free agency.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News