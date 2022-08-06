Bisons fall to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again, 5-1

Michael Beltre hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday to help the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.
Oswald Peraza added a pair of hits for SWB (54-50), which has been dominating in this six-game series.
Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt tossed five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out three Bisons.
Nathan Lukes had two of the five hits for the Bisons (54-50).
The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.