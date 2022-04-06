Bisons fall to Cubs, suffer first loss of young season

Levi Jordan hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to break the game open and lead the Iowa Cubs to an 8-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

The two teams have split the first two games of their season-opening series, and meet again Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Neither team has announced a probable starting pitcher.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dixon Machado and Brennen Davis walked, with Machado taking third on a wild pitch ball four to Davis. Machado scored when P.J. Higgins grounded into a double play.

Iowa made it 3-0 in the second when Tyler Payne led off with a double and scored on Trent Giambrone’s double. Machado’s single plated Giambrone.

The Bisons cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. Eric Stamets reached on a one-out error and went to second on a wild pitch. After Nick Podkul reached on a throwing error, Stamets scored when Chris Bec grounded into a force out and was safe at first on the Cubs’ third throwing error of the inning.

But the Herd failed to make Iowa pay further as pitcher Conner Menez induced Samad Taylor to ground into a force out and end the inning.

The Cubs pushed it to 5-1 on Zach Davis’ RBI double.

The Bisons’ Josh Palacios singled, stole second base, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Cullen Large to trim the lead to 5-2. The Cubs tacked on two runs in the seventh on Jordan’s homer and added one in the eighth for an 8-2 lead.

The Bisons loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and Stamets delivered a two-run single to cut the deficit to 8-4. But Aneuris Rosario came on and struck out Podkul to end the game.