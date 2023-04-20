Iowa left-hander Roenis Elias came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a visiting player in Sahlen Field's 35-year history as the Cubs rolled past the Buffalo Bisons, 10-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Elias, a 34-year-old Cuban who had a 7.00 earned-run average in his first two starts, was dominant in the seven-inning game as Buffalo had nothing close to a hit over the first six innings and only had two baserunners, a hit batsman and walk both recorded by Rafael Lantigua.

Eliast got the first out of the seventh on Vinny Capra's pop-up to third but then walked Jordan Luplow on a full-count pitch.

The no-hitter was lost on a clean double by Herd left fielder Wynton Bernard, who jumped on the first pitch he saw and roped it to left field with an exit velocity of 112 mph.

Elias was then taken out of the game by Iowa manager Marty Pevey after throwing 88 pitches, 58 for strikes. He struck out two and walked two.

Elias (2-0) was eventually charged with two runs, as Otto Lopez's groundout scored Luplow and Stevie Berman's double to right-center off reliever Rowan Wick scored Buffalo's second run.

Elias was the first visiting pitcher ever to take a no-hitter into the final inning of a game downtown. The only no-no in ballpark history was by Buffalo's Bartolo Colon vs. New Orleans on June 20, 1997.

The Bisons have not been no-hit since enduring Bronson Arroyo's perfect game at Pawtucket on Aug. 10, 2003. The last seven-inning no-hitter against the Herd was by Indianapolis' Rich Stoll on Aug. 27, 1985.

Elias defected from Cuba in 2010 and signed as a free agent with the Seattle Mariners in 2011. He has made 133 appearances in the big leagues (54 starts) with Seattle, Boston and Washington. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Tacoma (3-3, 5.12 in 37 games) and signed as a free agent over the winter with the Chicago Cubs.

Iowa torched Buffalo starter Zach Thompson for six runs over the first four innings to win its second straight game in the series. The I-Cubs had 13 hits, including three homers. First baseman Matt Mervis and right fielder Mike Tauchman each blasted two-run shots.

The Bisons (6-10) have lost six of their last seven games heading into the nightcap of the twinbill.