Bobby Dalbec and Daniel Palka clubbed back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Buffalo starter Bowden Francis and the Bisons never caught up as the Worcester Red Sox rolled to a 13-4 victory over the Herd on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Worcester won its third straight game in the series to improve to 5-1 while the Bisons fell to 2-4. The series concludes with an Easter Sunday doubleheader at 12:05 p.m. (Radio 1520 AM).

Worcester slugged four home runs in the first four innings, three off Francis, to take a 5-0 lead and was never threatened. It was 10-0 in the seventh before the Bisons finally broke the shutout on catcher Rob Brantly's RBI double.

Leadoff man Jarren Duran led an 18-hit Worcester attack by going 3 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. The first four Buffalo pitchers all gave up at least three runs. The only effective hurler was catcher Stevie Berman, who mopped up to toss a 1-2-3 ninth.

Brantly and shortstop Ernie Clement were the only Bisons with two hits and Clement blasted his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth that closed the scoring.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes went 0 for 3 for the Bisons in his first game back with the Herd after getting sent down by the parent Toronto Blue Jays. Buffalo's 2022 MVP made the big club and was used as a pinch-runner to make his MLB debut but was sent back to Triple-A when the Jays claimed Jordan Luplow on waivers from Atlanta.

Cuban right-hander Yosver Zulueta, who was originally slated to start Tuesday's postponed home opener, will make his debut for the Bisons in Sunday's first game.