Bisons fall at Lehigh Valley; return home to face St. Paul on Tuesday

Darick Hall went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs to lead Lehigh Valley to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

The Bisons (37-28) finished the series with a 4-2 record against the IronPigs, and return home begin a six-game set with the St. Paul Saints (33-32) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Sahlen Field.

It was a bullpen game for both teams Sunday, with Herd using six pitchers and the IronPigs using seven.

Lehigh Valley (36-30) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Mike Ellenbest (0-1). Mickey Moniak led off with a double to right. With two outs and Moniak on third, Hall and Jorge Bonifacio drew walks to load the bases. Will Toffey stroked a two-run single to right before Ellenbest got out of the jam.

Buffalo cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the second inning when Jordan Groshans led off with a walk and scored on Cullen Large’s triple to right field.

Hall made it 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth with a home run to right field. The IronPigs pushed the lead to 4-1 in the seventh.

Scott Kingery was hit by a pitch from Kyle Johnston to start the inning. After Johnston struck out Edgar Cabral and Moniak, Kingery stole second base and scored on a single to right by Dalton Guthrie.

Buffalo trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning. Eric Stamets led off with a double. Kellin Deglan and Tanner Morris walked to load the bases.

Stamets scored on Samad Taylor’s sacrifice fly, but the Bisons couldn’t do anymore damage as Zack Collins and Groshans each flied out to end the inning.

Hall sealed the Lehigh Valley victory in the eighth with a one-out homer to right field.

Large went 2-for-4 to lead the Bisons’ offense. Logan Warmoth added a double.

Toffey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the IronPigs.

Corey Oswalt (2-2) picked up the victory for Lehigh Valley. He allowed no hits and one walk with one strikeout in two innings of work. Braeden Ogle picked up his first save of the season for the IronPigs.