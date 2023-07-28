The Buffalo Bisons scored in five of the first six innings Friday night in Sahlen Field to breeze past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 12-2.

Three big hits accounted for eight of the runs as the Bisons improved to 15-9 in the second half of the International League schedule. The Herd has the best record in the IL East and pulled even for the overall lead with Iowa, which played later Friday at Memphis.

Left fielder Davis Schneider gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead in the first with a booming two-run double to center field. Designated hitter Spencer Horwitz, the reigning IL Player of the Week, clubbed a three-run double in the fourth to put the Herd up, 9-2, and catcher Tyler Heineman lofted a three-run homer to left in the sixth to account for the game’s final three runs.

Schneider went 3 for 3 and reached base in all five of his at-bats. Buffalo had 11 hits in the game and drew 10 walks.

The Bisons are 3-1 in the series and the teams meet again Saturday night at 6:05 and Sunday at 1:05. There were 12,381 tickets sold for Friday’s game, pushing the total for the first four games of the series against the Yankees’ affiliate to 37,955.

Roster notesThe parent Toronto Blue Jays released slumping infielder LJ Talley from the Bisons’ roster prior to the game in a move likely in preparation for the arrival of infielder Mason McCoy, who was acquired in a trade from Seattle on Thursday. Talley (.219-4-27 in 60 games) had a six-hit game April 30 at Gwinnett and a six-RBI game May 27 at Lehigh Valley, but finished 5 for his last 56 with the Herd.

Casey Lawrence, the Bisons’ 2022 pitcher of the year who opted out of his contract earlier this month, has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and is pitching in Memphis. He allowed one run in four innings and got a no-decision in his debut Wednesday, a 10-7 loss to Iowa.