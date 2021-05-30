Bisons end tough road trip with another rainout in Scranton

The Buffalo Bisons' series finale against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was rained out Sunday in Moosic, Pa. The teams are expected to agree on a makeup date later this week.

The Bisons are 12-10 after going 1-3 while enduring three rainouts during what was supposed to be a six-game series in Scranton. Wednesday's game was suspended and finished Thursday with a 4-2 Scranton win. Friday's game was also rained out and will be made up Sept. 2.

The Bisons suffered a 3-2 loss in what turned into the series finale on Saturday. Kevin Smith's two-run single in the third provided the Buffalo runs but Nick Allgeyer (1-2) gave up a pair of home runs in the bottom of the inning to account for all the Scranton runs.

The Bisons went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. They have lost three straight, scoring just two runs in each game. Scranton (16-6) leads the Northeast Division of Triple-A East while the Bisons are fourth, four games back.