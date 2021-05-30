 Skip to main content
Bisons end tough road trip with another rainout in Scranton
Buffalo Bisons

Wearing their Trenton Thunder gear, Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele (far left) and his players stand for the national anthem prior to the season opener on May 4, 2021, in Trenton, N.J.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bisons' series finale against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was rained out Sunday in Moosic, Pa. The teams are expected to agree on a makeup date later this week.

The Bisons are 12-10 after going 1-3 while enduring three rainouts during what was supposed to be a six-game series in Scranton. Wednesday's game was suspended and finished Thursday with a 4-2 Scranton win. Friday's game was also rained out and will be made up Sept. 2. 

The Bisons suffered a 3-2 loss in what turned into the series finale on Saturday. Kevin Smith's two-run single in the third provided the Buffalo runs but Nick Allgeyer (1-2) gave up a pair of home runs in the bottom of the inning to account for all the Scranton runs.

The Bisons went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. They have lost three straight, scoring just two runs in each game. Scranton (16-6) leads the Northeast Division of Triple-A East while the Bisons are fourth, four games back.

Buffalo went 9-3 on its first homestand of the season in Trenton Thunder Ballpark but went only 3-7 on its first road trip, to Worcester and Scranton. The Bisons are off Monday and return to Trenton to open another 12-game stand Tuesday night against Syracuse. The Mets will be the opponent for the first six games before the Herd hosts Scranton from June 8-13.

New Jersey regulations are now allowing Trenton to sell all the tickets in its 6,100-seat ballpark. The club was limited to a capacity of about 1,600 for Buffalo's first homestand and sold out each game.

