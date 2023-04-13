Kevin Plawecki’s one-out single scored Onix Vega in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Rochester a wild 9-8 victory the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday in Rochester.

The Herd (5-6) scored in the top of the ninth of a back-and-forth affair to tie the game. But in the bottom of the inning, Wilson Garcia and Yadiel Hernandez singled off Bisons reliever Jay Jackson (0-1). After Franklin Barreto’s sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third, Plawecki sent an 0-1 pitch to left field to win it.

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead in the first when Wynton Bernard doubled home Nathan Lukes, who had led off the game with a single. Rochester tied it in the bottom of the inning when Darren Baker tripled and scored on Jake Alu’s sacrifice fly.

The Bisons went up 3-1 in the third. Cam Eden doubled and went to third on Lukes’ ground out. Eden scored when Otto Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a throwing error. Lopez scored when Bernard reached on an error by Barreto in right field.

The Herd made it 4-1 in the fourth when Davis Schneider and Rafael Lantigua hit back-to-back doubles.

The Red Wings (3-8) cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning when Barreto hit a two-run homer.

Schneider’s homer in the fifth gave the Bisons a 5-3 lead, but Travis Blankenhorn tied it with a two-run double, and Alu scored on a fielder’s choice to give Rochester a 6-5 lead entering the sixth.

Buffalo tied it in the sixth when Eden was hit by a pitch then stole second and third and scored on Addison Barger’s single to right.

Rochester regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Baker’s RBI single before Buffalo tied it in the seventh on Ernie Clements’ RBI double.

The Red Wings went up 8-7 on Baker’s solo homer in the eighth, but the Bisons tied it in the ninth on Eden’s RBI single.

Schneider and Lantigua each went 3-for-5 for Buffalo. Clement and Eden each had two hits.

Baker, the son of Astros manager Dusty Baker, went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs for Rochester. Alu went 3-for-4.

The teams will play again Friday at 6:05 p.m.