It was double trouble for the Buffalo Bisons. And a double flirtation with Sahlen Field history for the visiting Iowa Cubs.

Iowa left-hander Roenis Elias came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a visiting player in the downtown ballpark's 35-year history as the Cubs rolled past the Herd, 10-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday night.

It was more of the same in the nightcap as Iowa held on for a 3-2 win in a bizarre game in which three Cubs pitchers again carried a no-hitter into the seventh before the Bisons rallied for two runs and left the bases loaded.

The Bisons (6-11) were just 3 for 44 at the plate in the twinbill, finishing with two hits in the opener and one in the nightcap. The have lost seven of their last eight games and are 0-3 in this series. Iowa is 11-4 and is tied for first place in the 20-team International League standings.

Casey Lawrence strikes out 10, but Bisons' offense falters in loss to Iowa Casey Lawrence had a stellar outing on Wednesday, but the Buffalo Bisons’ starting pitcher got no help from his offense as the Herd fell 1-0 to the Iowa Cubs at Sahlen Field.

Elias, 34, who had a 7.00 earned-run average in his first two starts, was dominant in the seven-inning game as Buffalo had nothing close to a hit over the first six innings and had only two baserunners, a hit batsman and walk, both recorded by Rafael Lantigua.

Elias got the first out of the seventh on Vinny Capra's pop-up to third, but then walked Jordan Luplow on a full-count pitch.

The no-hitter was lost on a clean double by Herd left fielder Wynton Bernard, who jumped on the first pitch he saw and roped it to left field with an exit velocity of 112 mph.

Elias was then taken out of the game after throwing 88 pitches, 58 for strikes. He struck out two and walked two.

Elias (2-0) was eventually charged with two runs, as Otto Lopez's groundout scored Luplow and Stevie Berman's double to right-center off reliever Rowan Wick scored Buffalo's second run.

Elias was the first visiting pitcher to take a no-hitter into the final inning of a game downtown. The only no-no in ballpark history was by Buffalo's Bartolo Colon vs. New Orleans on June 20, 1997.

Mike Harrington: New-look outfield makes big impression in Blue Jays' home opener in the stands and on the field Manager John Schneider said before the game it's going to take his team a couple of series to feel an advantage over the opponents with the new outfield dimensions, including a super-short 359-foot alley in right-center.

The Bisons have not been no-hit anywhere since enduring Bronson Arroyo's perfect game at Pawtucket on Aug. 10, 2003. The last seven-inning no-hitter against the Herd was by Indianapolis' Rich Stoll on Aug. 27, 1985.

Iowa torched Buffalo starter Zach Thompson for six runs over the first four innings. The I-Cubs had 13 hits, including three homers.

In the nightcap, Iowa starter Riley Thompson tossed five no-hit innings with nine strikeouts before being relieved by ex-Bisons Vinny Nittoli and Anthony Kay in the sixth. They combined to get out of that inning before Kay opened the seventh with a walk to Davis Schneider and lost the no-hitter on a clean pinch single to left-center by Lopez.

Buffalo scored on a sacrifice fly by Luplow, which was actually dropped in center field by Nelson Velazquez for an error, and a groundout by Lantigua. But Cam Sanders struck out Capra to leave the bases loaded and earn the save.

The Cubs had just two hits in the nightcap and both were in the first inning. One was David Bote's two-run double.

The series continues Friday night at 6:05.