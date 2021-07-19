Bisons confirm Aug. 10 game vs. Rochester will mark their return to Sahlen Field

The parent Toronto Blue Jays finish their run at Sahlen Field Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox and play their first game in Rogers Centre since 2019 on July 30 vs. Kansas City. Tickets remain available for the Boston series at bluejays.com/tickets.

"The Buffalo Bisons organization is extremely grateful to the Toronto Blue Jays and the Trenton Thunder organizations for their ongoing support and unparalleled teamwork and cooperation during this extraordinary season," the Herd said in a statement Monday.

The club did not play in 2020 because the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the minor-league season and left Buffalo without a team of its own for the first time since 1978. The parent Blue Jays played 26 home games in Sahlen Field last August and September with no fans in the ballpark.

The Blue Jays returned this year and will be leaving for Rogers Centre after Wednesday night's game against Boston. Their departure leaves time for the Bisons to have 23 home games this season in Buffalo.