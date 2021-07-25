Bisons complete six-game sweep of Syracuse with comeback win in Trenton finale

The Buffalo Bisons walked out of their temporary home for good Sunday. And they left Trenton Thunder Ballpark like they have on so many days this season – celebrating another win.

Kevin Smith and Tyler White slugged back-to-back homers in the bottom of the eighth inning as Buffalo overcame the hapless Syracuse Mets 3-2 to complete a six-game sweep in their final game in Trenton. Displaced from Buffalo by the parent Toronto Blue Jays' stint at Sahlen Field, the Bisons finished their last homestand in the New Jersey capital with an 11-1 record. Their 29-13 record at home this year is the best in Triple-A baseball.

Bisons announce all 2021 tickets will be $10 and offer free tickets for 2022 commitment The Buffalo Bisons announced several ticket deals Thursday for their 23-game home schedule in Sahlen Field that opens Aug. 10 against Rochester.

Their next 12 games will be on the road, and then comes Opening Night II on Aug. 10 at 7:05 at Sahlen Field against Rochester. Tickets for the club's 23-game schedule in Buffalo go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at Bisons.com and the ballpark box office.